Albert D Mason Inc. Sells 520 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Albert D Mason Inc. reduced its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. AptarGroup comprises approximately 1.3% of Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ATR. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 152,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 22,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 14,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AptarGroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.33.

Shares of NYSE:ATR traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.17. The company had a trading volume of 4,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.68. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.12 and a 12-month high of $126.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.19.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $701.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.93 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 8.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.00%.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total value of $260,744.49. Also, Director George L. Fotiades sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.66, for a total transaction of $2,216,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,830.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,564 shares of company stock valued at $2,733,898 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

