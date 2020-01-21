Akropolis Market Cap Reaches $718,979.00 (AKRO)

Akropolis (CURRENCY:AKRO) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One Akropolis token can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. Akropolis has a total market capitalization of $718,979.00 and approximately $56,205.00 worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Akropolis has traded down 15.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $318.27 or 0.03678799 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011564 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00204980 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000720 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00030853 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00128344 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Akropolis Token Profile

Akropolis ‘s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 965,001,020 tokens. Akropolis ‘s official message board is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements . Akropolis ‘s official Twitter account is @akropolisio . The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akropolis ‘s official website is akropolis.io

Buying and Selling Akropolis

Akropolis can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akropolis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akropolis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Akropolis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

