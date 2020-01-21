AirSwap Price Reaches $0.0184 on Exchanges (AST)

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 21st. Over the last week, AirSwap has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. AirSwap has a market cap of $2.76 million and $769,479.00 worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AirSwap token can now be purchased for about $0.0184 or 0.00000212 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi, Kyber Network, Gatecoin and Radar Relay.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.29 or 0.03623113 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011505 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00205941 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000731 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00030555 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00127526 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

AirSwap Token Profile

AirSwap was first traded on September 26th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. The official message board for AirSwap is medium.com/@airswap . AirSwap’s official website is www.airswap.io . The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

AirSwap Token Trading

AirSwap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatecoin, Liqui, Huobi, OKEx, Binance, AirSwap, Kyber Network, IDEX and Radar Relay. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AirSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AirSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

