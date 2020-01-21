AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AIQUY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AIR LIQUIDE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on AIR LIQUIDE/ADR in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded AIR LIQUIDE/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded AIR LIQUIDE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

Get AIR LIQUIDE/ADR alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 21,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 95,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,692,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,268,000 after purchasing an additional 21,798 shares during the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,918. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.32. AIR LIQUIDE/ADR has a 12-month low of $21.41 and a 12-month high of $28.73. The company has a market cap of $67.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.73.

About AIR LIQUIDE/ADR

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Its Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and gas solutions, such as industrial gases, welding equipment, application and safety equipment, and related services to materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and professionals and retail markets.

Featured Article: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for AIR LIQUIDE/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIR LIQUIDE/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.