AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Price Target Cut to C$8.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday.

Shares of TSE AGF.B traded down C$0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$6.18. The company had a trading volume of 178,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,980. The company has a market capitalization of $490.88 million and a PE ratio of 12.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.59, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07. AGF Management has a 1-year low of C$4.51 and a 1-year high of C$6.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.80.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

