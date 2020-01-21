Aeron Trading 5.2% Higher Over Last Week (ARN)

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARN) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. Aeron has a total market cap of $2.51 million and approximately $2.92 million worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Aeron has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar. One Aeron token can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00001453 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Radar Relay, Mercatox and Tidex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Aeron

Aeron’s launch date was August 10th, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,988,000 tokens. Aeron’s official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero . Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here

Aeron Token Trading

Aeron can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Kucoin, Radar Relay, Binance, Kuna, IDEX, Bit-Z, Mercatox, IDAX, HitBTC, Gate.io and Tidex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

