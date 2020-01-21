Aequus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:AQS) Shares Up 13%

Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc (CVE:AQS)’s share price was up 13% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, approximately 198,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 123,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,096.63, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 million and a PE ratio of -3.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.15.

Aequus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:AQS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.37 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes drugs in Canada. It focuses on various therapeutic areas, including neurology, ophthalmology, and transplantation. The company markets Tacrolimus IR, an immunosuppressant for the treatment and prevention of acute rejection following organ transplantation; Vistitan, an ophthalmology product to reduce elevated intraocular pressure in patients with open angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; Zepto, a precision pulse capsulotomy system that provides anterior lens capsulotomies during cataract surgeries; and Topiramate and Oxcarbazepine extended-release tablets for the treatment of epilepsy.

