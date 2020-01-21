Adzcoin Market Cap Reaches $38,792.00 (ADZ)

Adzcoin (CURRENCY:ADZ) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 20th. In the last seven days, Adzcoin has traded down 25.9% against the dollar. One Adzcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange and Livecoin. Adzcoin has a market capitalization of $38,792.00 and approximately $11.00 worth of Adzcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polis (POLIS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00009471 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Adzcoin

ADZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. Adzcoin’s total supply is 49,827,043 coins. Adzcoin’s official Twitter account is @adzbuzz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Adzcoin is adzcoin.org . The official message board for Adzcoin is forum.adzbuzz.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Block reward halving every 12 monthsDifficulty re-targeting using the multipool-resistant DigiShield “

Adzcoin Coin Trading

Adzcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adzcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adzcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Adzcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

