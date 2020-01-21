Advisors Preferred LLC Takes $281,000 Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1.4% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1.8% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 81.3% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 223 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Brian D. Hancock sold 4,368 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.46, for a total value of $674,681.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,633,182.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Antonio O. Garza sold 3,000 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.96, for a total transaction of $458,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,654.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,978 shares of company stock valued at $3,216,845. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KSU stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $165.46. 1,258,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,543,621. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Kansas City Southern has a 52-week low of $101.11 and a 52-week high of $168.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.01). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $729.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.19%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KSU. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Benchmark began coverage on Kansas City Southern in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut Kansas City Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $181.00 price target (up from $172.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Kansas City Southern currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.17.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

