Advisors Preferred LLC Sells 3,127 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Advisors Preferred LLC cut its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,127 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 0.8% of Advisors Preferred LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.1% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,309.1% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.

Shares of TLT traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.47. 6,785,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,192,162. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $118.64 and a 52 week high of $148.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.12.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.2176 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

