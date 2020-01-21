Advisors Preferred LLC Invests $376,000 in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,558 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,717,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,793,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,911 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Amgen by 1,334.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,942,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $910,860,000 after acquiring an additional 4,598,329 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Amgen by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,780,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $512,383,000 after acquiring an additional 239,576 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Amgen by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,353,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $455,399,000 after acquiring an additional 154,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Amgen by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,567,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $303,337,000 after acquiring an additional 274,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Amgen from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $243.00 target price on Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.33.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total transaction of $2,074,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total value of $2,047,603.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,162 shares of company stock valued at $4,214,030. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $3.89 on Tuesday, reaching $237.60. 3,094,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,050,224. Amgen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.30 and a 1-year high of $244.99. The company has a market cap of $143.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $238.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.21.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.13. Amgen had a return on equity of 80.26% and a net margin of 34.48%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 40.28%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

