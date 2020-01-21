Advisors Preferred LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Advisors Preferred LLC lowered its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 549,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,109 shares during the period. Invesco KBW Bank ETF accounts for about 8.7% of Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Advisors Preferred LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco KBW Bank ETF worth $31,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KBWB. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 74.8% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Broadleaf Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF stock traded down $0.55 on Tuesday, hitting $56.49. The company had a trading volume of 63,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,000. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 1 year low of $45.98 and a 1 year high of $59.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.74 and a 200-day moving average of $53.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.4498 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%.

