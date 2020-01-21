Advisors Preferred LLC Acquires New Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Summit X LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on REGN shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $435.00 price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Guggenheim raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $403.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $353.00 to $320.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $389.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded down $22.23 on Tuesday, hitting $363.71. 1,488,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,906. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $375.66 and its 200 day moving average is $323.29. The company has a market capitalization of $42.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.20. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $271.37 and a 1-year high of $442.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.03.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $1.54. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.85% and a net margin of 28.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.87 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 20.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.14, for a total value of $632,667.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,647,429.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George L. Sing sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.98, for a total value of $5,579,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 130,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,392,738.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,543 shares of company stock valued at $40,357,770. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

