AdvicePeriod LLC Purchases 6,659 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

AdvicePeriod LLC lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 294,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,659 shares during the period. AdvicePeriod LLC owned about 0.12% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $8,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 44,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 25.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blankinship & Foster LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 16,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter.

SCHE stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.52. 1,329,365 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,301,474. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $23.99 and a 52-week high of $28.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.30 and its 200 day moving average is $26.09.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

