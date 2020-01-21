AdvicePeriod LLC Has $440,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF)

AdvicePeriod LLC lessened its stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC’s holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $462,000.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $118.89. The company had a trading volume of 11,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,638. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.13 and its 200-day moving average is $118.16. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.59 and a fifty-two week high of $120.56.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.372 dividend. This represents a $4.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This is a positive change from iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Profile

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

