AdvicePeriod LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

AdvicePeriod LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VHT. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 8,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter.

VHT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $196.80. The company had a trading volume of 393,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,785. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $159.00 and a twelve month high of $197.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.35.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

