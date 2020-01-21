AdvicePeriod LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

AdvicePeriod LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of AdvicePeriod LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. AdvicePeriod LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $12,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 182.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 6,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 104,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,982,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,113,000 after buying an additional 26,427 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWB traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $183.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,032,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,080. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.93. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $144.79 and a twelve month high of $184.55.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

