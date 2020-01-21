AdvicePeriod LLC Acquires 419 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

AdvicePeriod LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. AdvicePeriod LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,539,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,124,000 after acquiring an additional 484,968 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,344,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,916,000 after acquiring an additional 355,164 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,879,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,333,000 after acquiring an additional 98,832 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,680,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,832,000 after acquiring an additional 643,448 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,039,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,685,000 after acquiring an additional 48,293 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,461,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,063. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.06. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $49.25 and a 52 week high of $61.40.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

