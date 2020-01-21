Advanced Technology Coin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $462.00 (ARC)

Advanced Technology Coin (CURRENCY:ARC) traded 31.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 21st. Advanced Technology Coin has a market cap of $48,894.00 and $462.00 worth of Advanced Technology Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Advanced Technology Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and Livecoin. During the last seven days, Advanced Technology Coin has traded 65.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polis (POLIS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00009536 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Advanced Technology Coin

Advanced Technology Coin (CRYPTO:ARC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 24th, 2014. Advanced Technology Coin’s total supply is 28,258,868 coins. The official website for Advanced Technology Coin is arcticcoin.org . Advanced Technology Coin’s official Twitter account is @ArcticCoin_Main

Advanced Technology Coin Coin Trading

Advanced Technology Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Advanced Technology Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Advanced Technology Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Advanced Technology Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

