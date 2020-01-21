ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.11.

ADT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of ADT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ADT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ADT from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of ADT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in ADT during the fourth quarter valued at $285,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ADT during the fourth quarter valued at $981,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in ADT during the fourth quarter valued at $353,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in ADT by 18.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 264,925 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 41,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Rock Financial LP bought a new position in ADT during the third quarter valued at $12,751,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ADT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,964,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,589,485. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.91 and a 200-day moving average of $6.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 2.40. ADT has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $9.70.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The security and automation business reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. ADT had a negative return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 9.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ADT will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is -87.50%.

About ADT

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

