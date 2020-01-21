Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Sets New 1-Year High at $351.55

Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $351.55 and last traded at $351.53, with a volume of 524207 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $349.74.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Adobe to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price (up from $295.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Cleveland Research initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $283.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.28.

The firm has a market cap of $169.30 billion, a PE ratio of 58.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $327.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $298.17.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 26.42%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.54, for a total value of $901,620.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 45,528 shares in the company, valued at $13,682,985.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.38, for a total value of $552,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,556,473.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,312 shares of company stock worth $12,297,624. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its stake in Adobe by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 6,993 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its stake in Adobe by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,607 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,931 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management raised its stake in Adobe by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 164 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

