Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ACHN. Svb Leerink lowered shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $6.30 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Leerink Swann lowered shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $6.30 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.96.

Shares of NASDAQ ACHN opened at $6.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $866.91 million, a P/E ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 1.59. Achillion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $6.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.96 and a current ratio of 8.96.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Achillion Pharmaceuticals will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Scheer sold 10,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total value of $66,160.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,257,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,851,000 after purchasing an additional 324,147 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,575,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,534 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 38,088.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,287,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279,013 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,007,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,059,000 after purchasing an additional 728,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,805,000. 79.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for immune system disorders. Its lead drug candidate is ACH-4471, an inhibitor of factor D that is Phase II clinical trials for patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and C3 glomerulopathy/immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis.

