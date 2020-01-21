AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACRX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACRX) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.30.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

In other AcelRx Pharmaceuticals news, Director Mark G. Edwards purchased 25,000 shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.78 per share, with a total value of $44,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 243,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,875. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,675 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 9,174 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 92,441 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 11,811 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 254,709 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 33,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 23.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACRX traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.82. The company had a trading volume of 736,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,339. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.64 and a 52-week high of $4.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.21.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 million. Analysts anticipate that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company also develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain.

