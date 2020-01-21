Accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $503.59

Accesso Technology Group PLC (LON:ACSO) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $503.59 and traded as low as $470.00. Accesso Technology Group shares last traded at $480.00, with a volume of 17,941 shares traded.

ACSO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($17.10) target price on shares of Accesso Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Accesso Technology Group in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,350 ($17.76).

Get Accesso Technology Group alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 500.49 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 715.02. The company has a market cap of $132.69 million and a P/E ratio of -92.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.49, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. It offers queuing and ticketing solutions for various paid admission operations ranging from theme parks, water parks, zoos, and ski resorts to cultural attractions and sporting events.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Accesso Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accesso Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.