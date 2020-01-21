Accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $441.00

Accesso Technology Group PLC (LON:ACSO)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 441 ($5.80) and last traded at GBX 450 ($5.92), with a volume of 94205 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 485 ($6.38).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Accesso Technology Group in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($17.10) price objective on shares of Accesso Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Accesso Technology Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,350 ($17.76).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 500.49 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 715.02. The company has a market cap of $129.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.49, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. It offers queuing and ticketing solutions for various paid admission operations ranging from theme parks, water parks, zoos, and ski resorts to cultural attractions and sporting events.

