Access Financial Services Inc. Takes Position in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC)

Access Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 36,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Santander Consumer USA by 957.5% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000.

Several research analysts have commented on SC shares. Stephens upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of SC traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.11. 842,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 819,115. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $17.68 and a 1-year high of $27.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.26 and a 200 day moving average of $24.96.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Santander Consumer USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

