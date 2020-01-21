Access Financial Services Inc. Decreases Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Access Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 257.1% during the third quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 41.2% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $387.91.

LMT traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $426.15. 1,071,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,353,832. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.94. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $278.00 and a 1-year high of $427.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $398.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $383.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $15.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 221.59% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.62 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

