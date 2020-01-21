Access Financial Services Inc. Cuts Stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Access Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,334 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Boeing by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,740,551 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $13,009,918,000 after buying an additional 2,607,364 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,081,637 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $12,406,056,000 after buying an additional 264,410 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 1,774.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,149,922 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,510,613,000 after buying an additional 3,928,546 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 35,366.3% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,840,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,716,000 after buying an additional 2,832,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,511,415 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $575,048,000 after buying an additional 32,801 shares during the last quarter. 68.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $10.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $313.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,295,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,606,698. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $335.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $353.29. The company has a market capitalization of $182.43 billion, a PE ratio of 48.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.19. Boeing Co has a 52 week low of $305.75 and a 52 week high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 367.68% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $2.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Boeing’s payout ratio is 51.34%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Vertical Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $324.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Buckingham Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $365.00 price objective (down from $395.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $361.97.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

