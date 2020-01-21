Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust (LON:ASL) Trading Down 0.5%

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:ASL) dropped 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,486 ($19.55) and last traded at GBX 1,500 ($19.73), approximately 83,376 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 158,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,508 ($19.84).

The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion and a PE ratio of -8.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,455.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,296.96.

Get Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust alerts:

In other news, insider Martin Warner bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,320 ($17.36) per share, for a total transaction of £66,000 ($86,819.26). Also, insider Paula Hay-Plumb bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,405 ($18.48) per share, with a total value of £7,025 ($9,240.99). Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 12,850 shares of company stock valued at $17,188,250.

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberforth Partners LLP. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small-cap companies.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.