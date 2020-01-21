Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) is Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Keeler Thomas Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,674 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 2.9% of Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 30,492 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 169,929 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $14,291,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 721,774 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $60,701,000 after purchasing an additional 27,688 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 210,315 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $17,687,000 after purchasing an additional 16,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 130.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,410 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 35,827 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 21,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $1,691,340.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,521,983.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,848,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,062,738. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.68. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $68.80 and a 1-year high of $89.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.39 billion, a PE ratio of 48.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. Evercore ISI cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.42.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

