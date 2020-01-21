51,195 Shares in Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) Acquired by Albert D Mason Inc.

Albert D Mason Inc. acquired a new position in Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 51,195 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Associated Banc by 56.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Associated Banc in the third quarter worth approximately $163,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Associated Banc in the second quarter worth approximately $181,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Associated Banc in the third quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in Associated Banc by 426.5% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 9,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 8,086 shares in the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Shares of ASB traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.07. 27,170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 750,668. Associated Banc Corp has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $23.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.67 and its 200-day moving average is $20.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.21.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 21.73%. The firm had revenue of $307.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Associated Banc Corp will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David L. Stein sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $435,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,704.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $40,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,162,137.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,281 shares of company stock worth $1,086,936. 2.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ASB. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lowered Associated Banc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Bank of America set a $19.00 target price on Associated Banc and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens set a $22.00 target price on Associated Banc and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Associated Banc Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB).

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.