4NEW Achieves Market Cap of $8,099.00 (KWATT)

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. Over the last seven days, 4NEW has traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar. One 4NEW token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Hotbit, IDEX and Exrates. 4NEW has a market cap of $8,099.00 and $1,631.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $300.86 or 0.03471294 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011553 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00201641 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000726 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00031319 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00128853 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

4NEW Profile

4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 tokens. The official website for 4NEW is 4new.io . 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

4NEW Token Trading

4NEW can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, IDEX, Hotbit, BitForex, Exrates and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 4NEW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 4NEW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

