468,979 Shares in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) Acquired by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 468,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $21,578,000. SPDR S&P Retail ETF comprises about 1.2% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Janney Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 359.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the third quarter worth about $222,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $509,000.

Shares of XRT stock traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $45.52. 123,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,754,388. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $46.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.32 and a 200-day moving average of $43.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.2128 per share. This is a boost from SPDR S&P Retail ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

