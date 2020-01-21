3,834 Shares in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE) Purchased by G&S Capital LLC

G&S Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $338,000.

NYSEARCA:SIZE traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,330. iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $80.94 and a 1 year high of $100.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.06 and a 200-day moving average of $92.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.0184 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%.

