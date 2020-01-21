2,861 Shares in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) Acquired by Vision Capital Management Inc.

Vision Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 437.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,960,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,096,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036,826 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 147.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,892,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915,287 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,756,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,613,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,815,967,000 after acquiring an additional 732,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,199,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,703,000 after acquiring an additional 459,043 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on O shares. Raymond James raised Realty Income from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Mizuho raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Realty Income in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.82.

Realty Income stock traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.72. 1,839,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,773,075. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.65. Realty Income Corp has a twelve month low of $63.80 and a twelve month high of $82.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion and a PE ratio of 60.25.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.51). Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 27.30%. The business had revenue of $374.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corp will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous feb 20 dividend of $0.23. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.58%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

