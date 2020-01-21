2,589 Shares in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Bought by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,931,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 933,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,912,000 after acquiring an additional 77,652 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at about $5,972,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,339,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,360,000 after acquiring an additional 48,440 shares during the period. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at about $4,782,000.

DVY stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.92. 689,559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 595,602. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.84. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $92.36 and a 52-week high of $107.36.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

