$2.83 Million in Sales Expected for Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) will post $2.83 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Epizyme’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $500,000.00 and the highest is $5.00 million. Epizyme posted sales of $9.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 70.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Epizyme will report full-year sales of $21.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.51 million to $24.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $34.41 million, with estimates ranging from $4.50 million to $63.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Epizyme.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.11. Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a negative net margin of 468.53%. The company had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EPZM. BidaskClub upgraded Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Epizyme in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine lowered Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Epizyme in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Epizyme presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

EPZM traded up $1.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.72. 1,247,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,166,152. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.60 and a beta of 2.68. Epizyme has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $27.05. The company has a current ratio of 10.90, a quick ratio of 10.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.73.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Epizyme in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Epizyme by 29.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Epizyme in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Epizyme in the second quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Harbourvest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Epizyme during the second quarter worth about $177,000. 86.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

