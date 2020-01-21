19,607 Shares in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Bought by Aurora Investment Managers LLC.

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. bought a new position in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,607 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,202,000. Tesla comprises 8.0% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $306,000. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $23,321,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,306,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,819,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 52.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.32, for a total transaction of $52,848.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,417,856.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 64,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.06, for a total transaction of $22,470,351.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 198,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,395,194.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,531 shares of company stock worth $33,791,753. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TSLA traded up $36.70 on Tuesday, hitting $547.20. 17,667,192 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,078,163. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $421.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $301.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.63 billion, a PE ratio of -112.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.64. Tesla Inc has a 52 week low of $176.99 and a 52 week high of $547.41.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $2.28. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.42% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla Inc will post -4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Nord/LB set a $195.00 target price on Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $355.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $372.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tesla from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $338.78.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

