1,665 Shares in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Bought by Aurora Investment Managers LLC.

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2,371.4% in the 2nd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 678.3% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HON. Cowen set a $180.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.42.

HON traded down $2.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $180.93. 2,188,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,462,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.70 and a 1 year high of $184.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

