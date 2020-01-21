1,428 Shares in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Purchased by Aurora Investment Managers LLC.

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,000. Alphabet makes up 1.9% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 639 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 33.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,400.04, for a total transaction of $915,626.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,644.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 2,085,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $109,659,195.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,674,700 shares of company stock valued at $336,637,779. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded up $4.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,484.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,036,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,365. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,025.00 and a 12-month high of $1,491.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,373.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,257.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,021.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). The company had revenue of $40.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $13.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,360.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,499.88.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

