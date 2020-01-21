$130,000.00 in Sales Expected for Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) to announce sales of $130,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Celsion’s earnings. Celsion also posted sales of $130,000.00 in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Celsion will report full year sales of $420,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $250,000.00 to $510,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $500,000.00. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Celsion.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.13 million. Celsion had a negative net margin of 1,653.20% and a negative return on equity of 57.46%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Celsion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celsion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLSN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,430. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.59 and a 200-day moving average of $1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.46 million, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Celsion has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $2.63.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Celsion stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,070 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.71% of Celsion worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 5.76% of the company’s stock.

About Celsion

Celsion Corporation, a development stage oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating primary liver cancer.

