Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P High Income Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GHII) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GHII. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P High Income Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $798,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P High Income Infrastructure ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 896,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,941,000 after acquiring an additional 13,379 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P High Income Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter valued at $289,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P High Income Infrastructure ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 286,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,801,000 after acquiring an additional 7,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P High Income Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter valued at $145,000.

Shares of GHII traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.18. 13,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,260. Invesco S&P High Income Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.97 and a fifty-two week high of $29.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.5333 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.31%. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P High Income Infrastructure ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

About Invesco S&P High Income Infrastructure ETF

Ghi Florida Corp, formerly Gold Horse International, Inc, operates, controls and owns the construction, hotel and real estate development businesses in the People’s Republic of China of the Inner Mongolia Jin Ma Real Estate Development Co, Ltd.( Jin Ma Real Estate), Inner Mongolia Jin Ma Construction Co, Ltd.

