$1.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) will report earnings of $1.46 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Essent Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.42 and the highest is $1.48. Essent Group reported earnings of $1.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Essent Group will report full-year earnings of $5.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.58 to $5.65. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Essent Group.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $226.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.35 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 64.58% and a return on equity of 20.86%. Essent Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ESNT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Essent Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

In other news, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $388,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,356,570.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 40,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $2,250,829.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,396 shares in the company, valued at $9,049,999.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,149 shares of company stock worth $3,002,379. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Essent Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in Essent Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Essent Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Essent Group by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essent Group stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.88. 677,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,310. Essent Group has a 52-week low of $36.91 and a 52-week high of $55.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.38 and its 200 day moving average is $50.18.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

