0xcert One Day Volume Tops $67,960.00 (ZXC)

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 20th. One 0xcert token can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy, BitForex and Hotbit. Over the last seven days, 0xcert has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. 0xcert has a total market cap of $386,871.00 and $67,960.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get 0xcert alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00036683 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $480.51 or 0.05549342 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00026193 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00033877 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00127394 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001261 BTC.

0xcert Profile

ZXC is a token. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 333,066,325 tokens. The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0xcert’s official message board is medium.com/0xcert . 0xcert’s official website is 0xcert.org

0xcert Token Trading

0xcert can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Bilaxy, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xcert should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0xcert using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 0xcert Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0xcert and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.