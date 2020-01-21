0Chain (ZCN) Achieves Market Cap of $973,357.00

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. One 0Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0243 or 0.00000279 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Ethfinex and Bilaxy. In the last seven days, 0Chain has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. 0Chain has a market capitalization of $973,357.00 and $1,452.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get 0Chain alerts:

Velas (VLX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000229 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 28.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

0Chain Profile

0Chain (ZCN) is a token. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,117,166 tokens. The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain . The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain

0Chain Token Trading

0Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Ethfinex and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 0Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.