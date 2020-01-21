$0.85 Earnings Per Share Expected for Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) will report earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Saia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.88. Saia reported earnings per share of $0.97 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saia will report full year earnings of $4.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.31 to $4.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Saia.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $468.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.97 million. Saia had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SAIA. ValuEngine cut Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cowen upped their target price on Saia from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Saia from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.58.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Saia in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in Saia in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Saia by 238.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Saia in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Saia in the third quarter valued at approximately $279,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $97.50. 278,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,155. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.81. Saia has a 12 month low of $55.86 and a 12 month high of $107.00.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

