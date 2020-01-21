-$0.71 EPS Expected for Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGLE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGLE) will announce ($0.71) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Aeglea Bio Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.72) and the highest is ($0.69). Aeglea Bio Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.64) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aeglea Bio Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.51) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.52) to ($2.49). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.24) to ($2.28). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aeglea Bio Therapeutics.

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.12).

Several analysts recently weighed in on AGLE shares. ValuEngine downgraded Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.17.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGLE. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,865,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,036,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,854,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,704,000 after acquiring an additional 364,321 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 658,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,513,000 after acquiring an additional 282,795 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 37,986.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 152,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 151,947 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 545,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 91,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AGLE traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.94. 102,317 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,988. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.81. Aeglea Bio Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.99 and a 12 month high of $9.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients with rare genetic diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 enzyme, which is in early clinical development stage for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency, an autosomal recessive metabolic disease caused by a marked decrease in the activity of the native arginase 1 enzyme; and for treating Arginine dependent cancers.

