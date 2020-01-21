$0.70 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) will report earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Fortinet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.71. Fortinet reported earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortinet will report full year earnings of $2.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.43. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fortinet.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $547.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.55 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 25.46%. Fortinet’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Fortinet to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank set a $97.00 price target on shares of Fortinet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.65.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total transaction of $10,366,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,306,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,765,790.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total transaction of $78,322.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,861,385.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,961 shares of company stock valued at $12,193,482 in the last three months. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 2,971 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 7,676 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,414 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FTNT traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $117.49. 1,107,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813,666. The firm has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.99, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.18. Fortinet has a 52-week low of $68.15 and a 52-week high of $119.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.63.

Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

