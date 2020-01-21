$0.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) to post $0.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Midwest Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.49. First Midwest Bancorp reported earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 21st.

On average, analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.03. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Midwest Bancorp.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $193.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.95 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in First Midwest Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 200,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,612,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 1,566.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,041,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,294,000 after acquiring an additional 979,302 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 166,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 15.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 145,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 19,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMBI traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.30. 382,936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,659. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.82. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. First Midwest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.29 and a 1 year high of $23.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.53%.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

