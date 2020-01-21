-$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) to post earnings per share of ($0.39) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rite Aid’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.59). Rite Aid posted earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 95%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rite Aid will report full-year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.66. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Rite Aid.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RAD shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Rite Aid from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine raised Rite Aid from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Rite Aid in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rite Aid during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in shares of Rite Aid during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rite Aid during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rite Aid during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. 47.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Rite Aid stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.60. The stock had a trading volume of 4,637,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,872,588. The firm has a market cap of $690.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.94. Rite Aid has a 12 month low of $5.04 and a 12 month high of $23.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.22 and its 200 day moving average is $9.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and a range of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

